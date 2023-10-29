Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Curis Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.40). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 116.63% and a negative net margin of 471.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

