Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 126,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 82.93% and a negative net margin of 72.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.