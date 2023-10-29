DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 286.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($88.82) to GBX 6,520 ($79.87) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get DCC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCC

DCC Price Performance

DCC Company Profile

DCCPF remained flat at $51.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.