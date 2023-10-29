DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.01 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00136888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

