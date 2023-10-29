DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DENSO Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. 52,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,811. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. DENSO has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

