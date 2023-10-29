dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.24 million and $235.85 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00198525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,277,293 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.04109197 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $250.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.