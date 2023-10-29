DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Update

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DGNOF remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. DIAGNOS has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.61.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Featured Articles

