Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 710,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95,542 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

