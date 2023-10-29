Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,429,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 542,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,360. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

