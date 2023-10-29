Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

DRCTW stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direct Digital stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 180.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

