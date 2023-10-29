Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 16.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $293,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,502. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.3061 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

