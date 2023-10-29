Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 17.7% in October

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 73,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.26. 12,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Docebo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

