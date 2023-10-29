DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.96. 5,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.66 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 55.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,024,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,242 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on DDI

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.