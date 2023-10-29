Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Up 39.0% in October

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Driven Brands Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 932,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,347. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
