Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Up 39.0% in October

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 932,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,347. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

