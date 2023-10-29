East West Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 583,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

