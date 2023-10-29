East West Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 583,759 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
