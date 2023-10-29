Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 235,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $14.59.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.