Efinity Token One Day Volume Tops $117,615.70 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $117,615.70 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,581,528 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

