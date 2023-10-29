Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
