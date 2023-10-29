ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,646.91

ELIS (XLS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $8,646.91 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016580 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,618.64 or 1.00000400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.038507 USD and is up 10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $216.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.