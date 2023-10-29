Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

EDN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.65 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $1,798,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.