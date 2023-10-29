Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. 1,453,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,293. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $72.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

