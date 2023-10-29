ERC20 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.72 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $15.72 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.58 or 0.99986869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001838 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01659239 USD and is up 97.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $351.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

