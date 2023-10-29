ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $46.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,635.94 or 0.99994074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006264 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01659239 USD and is up 97.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $351.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

