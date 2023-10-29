Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.99 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $76.99 million and approximately $207,618.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,431.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00200223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00717422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00476773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00047988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00146148 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 75,053,580 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

