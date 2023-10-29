Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 223,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.
Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.
