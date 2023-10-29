Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.57 or 0.00048044 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.38 billion and $91.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00198973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00715808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00472645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00144856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,751,535 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

