Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in October

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,500 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,375.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $16.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVKIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

