Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVO
Evotec Price Performance
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.