Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Up 34.0% in October

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Evotec Price Performance

Evotec Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EVO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22. Evotec has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

