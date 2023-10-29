Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Up 34.0% in October

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Evotec Price Performance
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
