FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Short Interest Update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FaZe Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAZE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 519,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. FaZe has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. FaZe had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 414.59%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FaZe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the third quarter worth $192,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FaZe during the first quarter worth $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FaZe in the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. 23.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

