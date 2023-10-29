Fei USD Tops One Day Volume of $510,983.62 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.93 million and $510,983.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,584.46 or 1.00107994 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006281 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001837 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97200501 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $513,939.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.