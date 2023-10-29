Financial Contrast: Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) vs. MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) and MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beasley Broadcast Group and MediaCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.38%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than MediaCo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.7% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MediaCo shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of MediaCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and MediaCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $256.38 million 0.10 -$42.06 million ($1.32) -0.63 MediaCo $37.37 million 0.40 -$46.73 million ($1.81) -0.32

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than MediaCo. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediaCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and MediaCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -15.29% 1.57% 0.49% MediaCo N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaCo has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats MediaCo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

