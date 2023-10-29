First Capital Realty Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$176.68 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Wednesday.

