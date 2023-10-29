First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $34.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.47.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

