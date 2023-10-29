First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
FYC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 719,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $213.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
