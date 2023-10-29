First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

FYC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 719,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $213.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $215,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $378,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

