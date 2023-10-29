Flare 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.13 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Flare has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $288.17 million and $9.13 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,762,961,782 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,760,105,066.941113 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01067724 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $18,267,303.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

