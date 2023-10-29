FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of FLYLF remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
