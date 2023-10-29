Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of FHTX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 131,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,396. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 947.38% and a negative net margin of 527.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Samuel Agresta sold 311,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $2,568,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

