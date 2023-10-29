Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

