Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Announces Dividend of $4.78

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 4.7833 per share on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $3.35.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $157.00 on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $158.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
