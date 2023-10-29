Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Up 42.0% in October

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1,259.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 58,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,504. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.