Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in October

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Fosun International stock remained flat at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

