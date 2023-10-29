Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in October

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fosun International Price Performance

Shares of Fosun International stock remained flat at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Get Fosun International alerts:

About Fosun International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.