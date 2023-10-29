Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in October

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of Fosun International stock remained flat at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
About Fosun International
