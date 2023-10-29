FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of FRPH stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.04. 11,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519. The firm has a market cap of $513.38 million, a PE ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.64. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 1.00%.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
