FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 730,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

