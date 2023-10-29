FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE FSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 730,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. FS Credit Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
