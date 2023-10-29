Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 123,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.09.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

