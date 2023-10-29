G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $6,589.84 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00032744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.