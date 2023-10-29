Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155,346 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.76. The company had a trading volume of 448,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,906. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.46 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.71.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

