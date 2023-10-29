Gas (GAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $365.00 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Gas has traded up 74.2% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00012845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $261.31 million and $365.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

