GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $363.89 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $363.89 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00011133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,911,020 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,911,014.12454161 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.82788086 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $784,967.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

