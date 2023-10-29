Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $752,553.32 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $752,553.32 and approximately $0.41 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.02780505 USD and is up 18.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

